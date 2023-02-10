Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 358 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.