Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.89.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

