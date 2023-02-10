Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

