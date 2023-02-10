Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $512,000 Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in H World Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in H World Group by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 513,258 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 425,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in H World Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 405,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in H World Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

