Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,040 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.