Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,671 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVW opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

