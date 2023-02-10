Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 377 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

