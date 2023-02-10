Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $287.70 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

