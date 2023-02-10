Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

