Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

