Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $528,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,598 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,494,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 203,919 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,690,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,092,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.