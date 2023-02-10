Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.89 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.48 and a 200 day moving average of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

