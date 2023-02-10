Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $135.22 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

