Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 129 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Tower were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

AMT stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.