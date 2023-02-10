Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,604,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

