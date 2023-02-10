Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,871 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

