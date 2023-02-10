Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Wedbush began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $107.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

