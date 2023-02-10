USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Open Text by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Open Text by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Open Text by 72.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

