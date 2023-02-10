USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 44,242 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,242 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,577,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,250. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.