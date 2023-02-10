USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,467 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.