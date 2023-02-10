USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,873 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Insider Activity

onsemi Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

