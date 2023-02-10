Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

