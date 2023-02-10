USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of CZR opened at $53.62 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

