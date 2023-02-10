Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,536 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 482.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PVH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth $10,438,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth $545,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PVH by 174.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.
PVH stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
