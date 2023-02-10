The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $83.21 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.