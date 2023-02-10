State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,114 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $107.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

