Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $202.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.