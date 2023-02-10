Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 2,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Progyny by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $6,054,472. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

