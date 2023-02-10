State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,552,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 455,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $18,716,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.