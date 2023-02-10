Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $272,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 68.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 154.6% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading

