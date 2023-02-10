USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.7 %

DOCU stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 966.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

