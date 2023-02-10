Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $105.50

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.36.
CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock worth $2,032,114 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
