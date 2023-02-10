Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $105.50

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock worth $2,032,114 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $20,645,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

