Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 19,871 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

