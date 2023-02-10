Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,992 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

