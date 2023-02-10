iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

