Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $827,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $101.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.