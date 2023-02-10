5,195 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

