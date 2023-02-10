Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $868,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,737,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,188,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

