Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,480 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 193.6% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 617,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 379,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWX opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

