Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 344 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.10% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.