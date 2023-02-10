Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

TSN stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

