Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

