Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 911,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 806.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.