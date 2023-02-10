Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

