Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 61 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Globant were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $165.30 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

