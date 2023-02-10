DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

