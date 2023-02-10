Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

