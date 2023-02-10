5,459 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hologic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

