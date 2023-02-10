Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 905 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after buying an additional 306,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after acquiring an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after acquiring an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,253,000 after purchasing an additional 472,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

