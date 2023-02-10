Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 26,200 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.